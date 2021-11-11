Watch
National Weather Service finds evidence of tornado in midtown Tulsa

Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:39:08-05

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service found evidence of a tornado on Thursday while surveying damage from Wednesday night's severe storms in Tulsa.

The likely tornado pushed through midtown Tulsa and into east Tulsa around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS survey team investigated the area between Riverside and Memorial, finding evidence of sporadic tornado damage between Woodward Park and Utica Square.

More details included a potential EF rating are expected to come later on.

