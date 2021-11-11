National Weather Service finds evidence of tornado in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service found evidence of a tornado on Thursday while surveying damage from Wednesday night's severe storms in Tulsa.
The likely tornado pushed through midtown Tulsa and into east Tulsa around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The NWS survey team investigated the area between Riverside and Memorial, finding evidence of sporadic tornado damage between Woodward Park and Utica Square.
[1:23 pm-11/11/21] Our survey team has investigated the area between Riverside & Memorial in Tulsa, finding evidence of a tornado between Woodward Park & Utica Square. Sporadic tornado damage was found within a larger area of straight line wind damage. Add'l details later. #okwx
— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) November 11, 2021
More details included a potential EF rating are expected to come later on.
