National Weather Service finds evidence of tornado in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service found evidence of a tornado on Thursday while surveying damage from Wednesday night's severe storms in Tulsa.

The likely tornado pushed through midtown Tulsa and into east Tulsa around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE >>> Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Green Country

The NWS survey team investigated the area between Riverside and Memorial, finding evidence of sporadic tornado damage between Woodward Park and Utica Square.

[1:23 pm-11/11/21] Our survey team has investigated the area between Riverside & Memorial in Tulsa, finding evidence of a tornado between Woodward Park & Utica Square. Sporadic tornado damage was found within a larger area of straight line wind damage. Add'l details later. #okwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) November 11, 2021

More details included a potential EF rating are expected to come later on.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --