Tulsa Public Schools to consider changes to COVID-19 policies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is planning to discuss its COVID-19 protocols at their next Board of Education meeting.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist sent a letter to parents and families on Thursday to share an update on the district's mask and safety rules.

Gist cited the countywide decrease in virus cases and increase in vaccination rates — as well as vaccines opening up to children ages 5-11 — as reasons to revisit the district's safety plan.

The board meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. and can be live-streamed here.

See Gist's full letter here.

