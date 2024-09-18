Man arrested, accused of negligent homicide in deadly 71st and Yale wreck

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in jail after a wreck at 71st and Yale killed a man standing in the median on Sept. 17.
The Tulsa Police Department said 28-year-old Nicholas Stewart was booked for negligent homicide.
Stewart was driving a white Honda Accord westbound on 71st and ran the red light, officers said. He was then hit by a maroon Kia Optima, causing him to lose control and spin sideways over the center median.
TPD said the Honda hit two people in the median soliciting donations. 2 News learned the two men were soliciting donations for Saved By Grace Ministries.
This is a developing story.
