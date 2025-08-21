March wildfires prompt agency’s need for therapy dog

TULSA, Okla. — Nora is a two-year-old black labrador retriever and Grand Mental Health’s new therapist-in-training.

The idea to bring her in as a therapy dog began in March, when wildfires were ravaging the state of Oklahoma.

After natural disasters that cause damage or loss, Grand Mental Health therapists are among the many helpers who respond to people in need.

“We were noticing it was difficult to open up to mental health professionals and initiate those services, but then we observed different agencies bringing in therapy dogs,” said Thomas Comstock, Director of Crisis Services. “Dogs understand human emotions faster than we do.”

Comstock is a retired police officer who spent 15 years working with the K-9 unit.

Nora was originally brought to the United States from Holland. She initially trained as a drug detection dog. Comstock that kind of training would be a great skillset for a therapy dog.

“It’s about awareness,” Comstock explained.

In addition to opening up the lines of communication, multiple studies show a therapy dog’s presence will lower stress levels.

Sometimes, people, often kids, just want to play. Nora loves tug of war.

The goal is not for therapy dogs to respond to natural disasters for Grand Mental Health, but to eventually have a dog in every clinic—another setting that can make people uneasy.

“To help that person calm down, to help that person self-regulate, to show them this is a safe place to provide services,” said Comstock.

Nora helps the staff, too.

“This job is hard on them,” he said. “They sit and listen to problems all day long. Problem after problem. They help and they help, and they give and they give. And that’s what she’s for, to help release that.”

Comstock is hoping to get Nora certified in six months, but Nora’s training, much like mental health, is a life-long journey.

