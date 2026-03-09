'We want to leave her legacy': Bixby family starts foundation honoring death of young daughter

BIXBY, Okla. — 15-year-old Kinsey Wright lit up every room she walked in.

"Her laugh, her smile. She was just that person that got along with everybody," Kinsey's mom Krista Wright said.

"That's the part I miss so much is that, you know, I lost a buddy," Kinsey's dad Damon Wright added.

It's been two and a half years since the Wright's lost their daughter in a crash at 121st and Yale.

TJ Eckert: "Does it feel like it's been two and a half years?"

Krista Wright: "There are days where it feels like it's been forever."

KJRH

Kinsey's legacy lives on in multiple ways. That intersection is now a three-way stop. Little things too, like a simple can tab, which Kinsey would collect for the Ronald McDonald house.

"Popping a tab seems weird, but it's like, when they pop that, they can think of her and they say a prayer for us," Krista said. "And when somebody finds a random one laying on the ground, we get pictures of it."

Her biggest legacy? Just getting started.

KJRH

"We knew early on we wanted to do something in her honor and create a foundation, but it took us a minute or two to figure out like where we wanted to put our emphasis and our focus and our time and efforts," Krista said.

After struggling to find counseling to help grieve the loss of their daughter, Damon and Krista decided to make that process easier and more comfortable for others who've lost a loved one. Connecting families to counselors, now the mission of the Kinsey Wright Foundation, which launched in January.

"So whenever a family goes through the experience that we've gone through of losing either a child or a sibling, we know who these people are that have gone through training, and we can help better match up that chemistry," Damon said.

KJRH

Their first big fundraiser coming up on March 28, the day after her 18th birthday. A fun run and 5K around Bixby.

"The route is very special," Krista said. "It's a route that we created that kind of goes along and passes by places that were special to Kinsey."

All to continue honoring the life of their daughter.

"We want to leave her legacy," Damon said. "We want to see her fingerprints all over the place."

