Coach remembers late Bixby teen as loving and 'a leader'

TULSA, Okla. — Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of Bixby girls soccer player Kinsey Wright, who died in the hospital after a three-car crash in south Tulsa Tuesday evening while on the way to soccer practice at West Side Alliance Soccer Club.

On Thursday 2 News met with Dan Roberts, Kinsey's former goalkeeping coach during her six years playing with Blitz Academy FC.

"Just a beautiful kid from a beautiful family," Roberts said. "Her parents are incredible, very supportive. (She was) committed to her family, committed to her sport, committed to her teammates."

Roberts said Kinsey had advanced her skills as a goalie and leader on her teams to the point that he expected her to be recruited to division one women's college programs in her future.

She played on the varsity Bixby girls soccer team in the spring as a freshman until an ACL injury kept her out of the goal.

"There's just going to be a hole missing (in local soccer games), and you just have to explain to the kids how short life really is, and to be in the moment, to learn as much as you can, and try as hard as you can," Roberts said.

A GoFundMe benefiting the Wright family after the tragic loss has collected more than $51,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

