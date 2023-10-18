Bixby student dies after wreck near 121st and Yale

BIXBY, Okla. — A 15-year-old Bixby girl died overnight Wednesday after a car crash near 121st and Yale.

Tulsa police said Bixby Public Schools student Kinsey Wright passed away from her injuries. They said the crash involved two cars and the passengers included other BPS students. Their condition is not known at this time.

BPS sent a letter to Bixby parents about the death saying Wright and her family are deeply connected to the school district. Kinsey's mom teaches at Bixby Middle School, and her brother just graduated in 2022.

Resources are available to help students process their grief. A gofundme is raising money for the family.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

