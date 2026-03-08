NWS says EF-3 tornado hit Beggs, EF-2 hit Collinsville

BEGGS, Okla. — The National Weather Service Tulsa branch had begun reporting its survey team findings from storms that moved across eastern Oklahoma Mar. 6.

NWS posted online that its survey team determined EF-2 damage from a tornado that developed 3 miles east of Collinsville and ended 3 miles south of Oologah on Mar. 6. NWS said the tornado started at about 6:55 p.m. on Mar. 6 and traveled 4.7 miles. Maximum wind speeds ranged from 125 to 135 miles per hour.

NWS also said its survey teams determined EF-3 damage from a tornado in Beggs. Maximum wind speeds for that storm ranged from 135 to 140 miles per hour.

The tornado in Beggs damaged several buildings, including the middle school. Classes are cancelled the week of Mar. 9-13 for damage assessment and repairs.

Many more tornado surveys will be completed in the days ahead. 2 News will bring you updates online and on-air as we get them.

