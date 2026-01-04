New bilingual speech therapy practice opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — A new bilingual speech pathology practice has opened up in Tulsa.

Supporters are highlighting the need for the opening, noting that it will help serve more of the community.

Monarch Speech and Language Institute has been operating since 2023 and has officially secured its brick-and-mortar location at the Grant Building at 100th E Avenue.

Deangelo and Vianney Jennings said they enrolled their daughter into Monarch Speech and Language Institute less than a year ago, and have loved every minute.

“Definitely an emphasis for both of our children to be bilingual in Spanish and English, and we know it can be tough, especially in society today, but we wanted to make sure they had an establishment," said Deangelo.

Vianney agreed, saying she found out about the institute after some social media digging.

“I was really looking for a bilingual speech therapist for my oldest daughter," she said. "She was a little behind on reaching some reaching some speech milestones, so I kind of reached out to her and asked questions, and she kind of got the ball rolling.”

Eliana Provenzano-Lewis runs Monarch Speech and Language Institute.

As an immigrant, she said she saw the need to provide care for children who need help in both English and Spanish.

“There was just a really high need, and so I always wanted to choose a career where I could still use my language and my identity and help others, and that's kind of what led me to finding the career of speech language pathology," she said. “Some other things that I'm really excited to start offering to the Tulsa community is more public speaking and professional development opportunities.”

Right now, Provenzano-Lewis has about 20 kids she’s working with, but she still has more spots open.

She said she hopes to help the community as much as she can, and it seems people are excited.

