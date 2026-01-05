Oklahoma cracks down on organized retail theft with new law targeting crime rings

TULSA, Okla — Business owners across Oklahoma are breathing a sigh of relief as new legislation targets organized retail theft rings that have cost local stores thousands of dollars.

Ashley Ryan, who has owned Stash Apparel on Peoria for 16 years, knows firsthand the devastating impact of organized theft. Her store has been repeatedly targeted by thieves, including an incident that resulted in $5,000 in merchandise loss.

"(They) came in and we had it all on video, and it was crazy, but anyway, they stole like $5000 worth of stuff, just came in and came out, and there they went. There were kids and babies involved," Ryan said.

Ryan isn't alone in facing these challenges. According to local law enforcement, a multi-county theft ring targeted numerous stores late last year, resulting in $94,000 in losses at various Walmarts.

For small business owners like Ryan, these crimes hit close to home, affecting not just profits but the ability to support employees and cover basic expenses.

"When somebody comes in and steals thousands of dollars' worth of stuff that day, you know that's a mortgage payment or rent or whatever it may be, and you just have to eat it, you just have to, it's just a huge expense or a huge loss," Ryan said.

In response to the growing problem, Oklahoma enacted HB 1592 in November 2025, establishing harsher punishments for organized retail theft.

The law targets crimes involving two or more people who are caught stealing, using shoplifting tools such as tag cutters, having a getaway car to flee, and attempting to sell stolen goods online.

Under the new legislation, thefts under $15,000 can carry up to five years in prison or up to one year in county jail, plus fines of up to $1,000.

Theft of $15,000 or more can result in up to eight years in state prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Ryan is optimistic that the new laws will provide much-needed protection for retailers of all sizes.

"I think any kind of laws that can protect retailers, big or small, will be beneficial because it does take a village to make these large crime rings," Ryan said. "I think having some kind of backup to provide more protection will hopefully work."

The state has also re-created an organized retail crime task force through June 2026. The unit is tasked with assisting the Attorney General by investigating theft rings and pursuing charges for the crimes committed.

