Community steps up: Tahlequah Day Center surpasses donation goals after call for help

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Months after requesting emergency donations, the Tahlequah Day Center said it not only met but exceeded its goal of continuing to serve the city’s homeless population. Staff credited an outpouring of community support that followed the center's request for help.

In June, the Tahlequah Day Center faced dwindling supplies as it worked to provide food and support to people experiencing homelessness. The Day Center serves as a resource hub where individuals can access meals, assistance, and case management.

Terry Wilson is a staff member at the Day Center. He said the response was overwhelming.

“It makes you tear up a little bit when you think about how many people we get to help,” said Wilson.

Case manager Ed Blanchard said donations poured in from across the region and beyond.

“We were able to meet those needs because of the generous outpour of the community,” Blanchard said.

According to Blanchard, the Day Center served more than 30,000 meals in 2025, marking the third-highest total in the organization’s history. Staff said the milestone underscores the critical role of community involvement in meeting rising needs.

Seeing the response firsthand stirred strong emotions for those working at the center.

“Pride in my community, it tugs at the heartstrings a little bit,” Wilson said.

Blanchard also expressed gratitude to supporters who stepped up.

“Thank you so much for all your prayers, all your support. Thank you very much,” Blanchard said.

Wilson said people traveled from Tulsa and even other parts of the country to deliver food and supplies. While the immediate goal was achieved, Blanchard emphasized that the need persists.

He said that year-round, ongoing donations are essential to ensure the Day Center can continue serving those who rely on it daily.

“The people of Tahlequah, the people of Oklahoma, have been just wonderful,” Wilson said.

