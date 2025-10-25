'Not a fan': Coweta announces proposal to bring in data center

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta city leaders announced the proposal to build a data center south of town, off Highway 72. City Manager Julie Casteen said it could provide high-paying jobs and community donations.

Coweta resident Daniel Jardee said he didn't like the project being close to his home.

"Yeah, no, personally not a fan. I wouldn't be someone who's suggesting that's a good idea," said Jardee.

City manager Julie Casteen said the project did have upsides.

"I feel like it has the opportunity to change some things for us," said Casteen.

Casteen said it's called Project Atlas and invited the community to an open house at City Hall on Oct 28 from 5 pm to 7 pm to ask questions.

Casteen added that Beale Infrastructure is building it and then will lease it to another company. Jardee said he had his concerns.

"I mean, there's going to be a lot of traffic," said Jardee.

Patrick Veresh, also a Coweta resident, said he had questions about the plan.

"Why does it require a lot of water? These are questions I want to get answered," said Veresh.

2 News was there when county commissioners approved a data center near Owasso in July. 2 News asked Casteen about environmental concerns with the plan.

"The developer has been very careful about making sure they can meet all those requirements to keep people happy," said Casteen.

Casteen told 2 News the exact plans aren't set in stone yet, but there will be restrictions on what is allowed to protect the community.

Jardee said he didn't want it in his community.

"I'm just not for it," said Jardee.

