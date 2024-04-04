Gov. Stitt's brother fights $250 speeding ticket, argues tribal jurisdiction

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Stitt's brother, Marvin Keith Stitt, is fighting a $250 speeding ticket by arguing the City of Tulsa lacks jurisdiction because he was a tribal citizen on tribal land.

Similar cases, Muscogee Creek Nation v. City of Tulsa, are working their way through the courts after the McGirt decision.

FACTS OF THE CASE

Keith was pulled over on Feb. 3, 2021, after a Tulsa police officer clocked his Range Rover going 78 mph in a 50 mph zone on Highway 75.

When the officer asked Keith for ID, he presented his driver's license and his Cherokee Nation tribal card.

According to court documents, Keith, while showing his tribal card to the officer, said, "Isn't this my get out jail free card?"



The officer said he didn't need his tribal card as that "didn't have an effect on him." The officer scanned his state-issued driver's license and issued Stitt a ticket for speeding 16-20 mph over the speed limit.

GOING THROUGH THE COURTS

In municipal court, Keith challenged the city's jurisdiction using the McGirt decision and filed two motions to dismiss. Both were overruled, and the Municipal court said the city had jurisdiction under the Curtis Act of 1898.

This is when Stitt was convicted and given a $250 fine.

Stitt appealed this decision, sending the case to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.



On April 2, federal attorneys filed an amicus brief in support of Stitt. The brief cited numerous previous decisions that support tribal jurisdiction on tribal land.

Because the alleged crime occurred in Muscogee Creek Nation territory, Keith argues only the tribe or the federal government can prosecute him.

GOV. STITT ON MCGIRT

Governor Kevin Stitt has long opposed the McGirt decision, saying it creates different standards based on race.

In Dec. 2023, the governor created the "One Oklahoma Task Force" aimed at clarifying jurisdictions in Oklahoma following the decision. The task force was created through an Executive Order.

The Five Tribes then declined to participate in the task force, saying in a joint statement that it's perpetuating falsehoods about the law.

"The Five Tribes cannot participate in an effort that spreads falsehoods about the law, attempts to minimize tribal voices, and engages in political attacks instead of constructive government-to-government dialogue," the tribes said in a statement.

2 News reached out to the Governor's office for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.

The Cherokee Nation, of which the Stitts are members, declined to comment at this time.

