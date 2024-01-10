5 tribes decline to participate in Gov. Stitt's task force on McGirt ruling

TULSA, Okla. — Leaders of the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes formally notified Gov. Kevin Stitt they are declining to participate in his task force looking into the McGirt decision on Jan. 9.

In December 2023, Stitt signed an executive order creating the One Oklahoma Task Force aimed at clarifying tribal jurisdiction following the McGirt ruling.

The order came shortly after an altercation at the Okmulgee County Jail between Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse officers and jail staff sparked over taking an inmate into the jail.

On Jan. 8, the Muscogee Nation formally announced they wouldn't participate in the task force.

On Jan. 9, five tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole Nations, released a joint statement officially opposing the task force.

"The Five Tribes cannot participate in an effort that spreads falsehoods about the law, attempts to minimize tribal voices, and engages in political attacks instead of constructive government-to-government dialogue," the tribes said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say the tribes have long been dedicated to advancing public safety for tribal citizens and all Oklahomans.



"Our notice to Gov. Stitt clarifies once again that McGirt v Oklahoma was, at its core, a pro-public-safety ruling that restored tribal jurisdiction the state had illegally usurped for well over a century," the statement reads.

2 News reached out to Governor Stitt about the Muscogee Nation's refusal to participate and he provided this statement:

"We’re certainly disappointed. The Governor’s office will continue to engage with the members of the five largest tribes and trust that others will opt to collaborate and work toward solutions, not division."



Stitt provided this statement in response to the tribe's refusal to participate:

“By initiating the One Oklahoma Task Force in good faith, Governor Stitt created an opportunity for a solution-oriented dialogue with our tribal partners on a critical public safety issue, McGirt. The tribes wanted a seat at the table and to influence the state’s response to the issue. Governor Stitt gave them a seat at the table, and they’ve chosen not to participate. Further, the Task Force allows for additional groups to present upon request. We are hopeful the tribes will reconsider, but Governor Stitt will continue to seek input from all parties.”

