Gov. Stitt creates One Oklahoma Task Force to clarify jurisdiction confusion after McGirt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an Executive Order that creates the One Oklahoma Task Force aimed to clarify jurisdictions following the McGirt ruling.

The task force will provide regulatory and legislative recommendations to ease jurisdictional confusion.

This Executive Order comes on the heels of a physical fight that broke out among Lighthorse staff at the Okmulgee County Jail in a jurisdictional dispute.



Previous story>>> Muscogee Nation says jail official assaulted officer after jurisdiction dispute

Stitt said this is an issue of public safety and hopes this task force can further clarify confusion.

“The primary function of government is to protect public safety, and the McGirt decision has created confusion and tension among those that work to serve that function,” said Governor Stitt. “By gathering stakeholders from every corner of our state, we can address the real jurisdictional challenges left by McGirt and usher in lasting change. The State of Oklahoma, Tribal governments, and our citizens deserve clarity.”

The task force will be comprise of tribal members as well as a variety of government agency members.

Here is a list of what groups are involved in the One Oklahoma Task Force:



The Governor or designee, serving as chair; The Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives or designee; The President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate or designee; The Attorney General or designee; An appointee by the District Attorneys Council; An appointee by a county jail trust; An appointee by the Office of Juvenile Affairs; An appointee by the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association; An appointee by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol; An appointee by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; An appointee by the Council on Law Enforcement Training (CLEET); One member representing Oklahoma’s Five Tribes; and One member representing Oklahoma’s other thirty-eight tribes.

Stitt said this groups three main objectives are discussing and recommending legislation that addresses McGirt ruling concerns, build cross-deputization and jail agreements and provide fast recommendations to increase public safety.

Since the McGirt ruling took effect, Stitt vastly opposed the decision claiming it negatively impacts the public safety in Oklahoma.

However the Tribal Nation celebrated the ruling for keeping Tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma.

Read the full Executive Order here.

