Muscogee Nation says jail official assaulted officer after jurisdiction dispute

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and the Muscogee Lighthorse are both describing an incident that sparked tension at the Okmulgee County Jail on Dec. 18.

The Muscogee Nation said a jail official assaulted a Lighthorse police officer after a dispute about jurisdiction rights during an arrest.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice released a statement after the incident reminding the public OCSO doesn't run the jail, and his deputies maintained professionalism throughout the incident. The accused jail official works for the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority.

Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said the tribe is working to put out body camera footage of what happened in the coming days.

2 News is sharing statements from OCSO and the Muscogee Nation until we obtain the body camera footage and are able to verify all the facts of the situation independently. 2 News is are also working to speak with a representative from the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority.

Attorney General Getner Drummond's office sent 2 News this statement: “Attorney General Drummond has been in contact with all parties to ensure a peaceful and lawful resolution.”

According to AG Wisner, the incident began as Lighthorse police officers, under cross-deputization with the Grand River Dam Authority, attempted to take a man to the Okmulgee County Jail for fentanyl possession and driving recklessly in a school zone. Wisner said the Okmulgee Police Department did not assist on the call and jail officials "belligerently" refused to accept the arrested man into the jail.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police did get a call to respond but at that time all the units were on other calls. He said no other calls for assistance came in.

The Muscogee Nation said they have bodycam footage showing jail official Matthew Douglas telling Lighthorse officers it's their policy not to accept suspects from them and that Lighthorse aren't "real police."

The officers said they told Douglas it is a violation of state law for Okmulgee County Jail to refuse acceptance of any lawfully arrested person. They said that is when Douglas threatened to fabricate charges against the officers for illegally bringing weapons into jail.

The Muscogee Nation said Douglas threatened to lock the officers in the receiving area with the man being arrested. Lighthorse Police Deputy Chief Dennis Northcross said he followed Douglas to the control room, where he was assaulted. They did not provide details of the assault.

The Okmulgee Country Sheriff's Office was then called to the scene. Sheriff Eddie Rice said the situation was "calmed." Lighthorse police left, and the the man was taken into the jail.

The next day, Dec. 19, three Lighthorse officers attempted to serve Douglas with an arrest warrant but said they weren't able to serve him the necessary papers.

Sheriff Rice said the warrant is not valid because Douglas is not Native. He said several calls were made to legal experts about the warrant, and the Lighthorse officers were denied entry into the jail.

The Muscogee Nation said in addition to pursuing charges against jail officer Matthew Douglas, they're in talks with Oklahoma's Attorney General, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division about the "unlawful policies and disrespect from Okmulgee County officials both here at the jail and beyond."

The Muscogee Nation also said this is not an isolated incident and Okmulgee County officials need to be held accountable.

"We understand that the Okmulgee County officials dislike federal laws that grant tribal law enforcement jurisdiction. But those political opinions do not give Okmulgee County the right to disregard and violate laws," Wisner said. "It certainly does not give them license to assault another police officer."

The Okmulgee County Jail is also facing an investigation from the Oklahoma State Department of Health related to the mistreatment of juveniles.

