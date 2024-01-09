Jurisdiction issues prompting change, confusion in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A recent rift at the Okmulgee County Jail prompts change and chaos over jurisdiction.

The Grand River Dam Authority suspended its cross-deputization agreements with the Muscogee Creek and Cherokee Nations.

Glenda Pollard-Chastain has been in business at Ye Olde Lamp Post Antiques for over 40 years. As an Okmulgee lifer, she and many others need help understanding why it's so hard for specific agencies to get along.

"I think all three should work together -the police department, the sheriff's department, and Lighthorse. That's what would make for a better county," Ballard-Chastain said.

It's what it boils down to with tribal nations and the state of Oklahoma.

The Cherokee and Muscogee Creek Nations were told GRDA - which works with tribal law enforcement agencies enforcing state laws- would suspend their cross-deputization agreements last Friday.

Most of the discussion was sparked in December at the Okmulgee County Jail.

It's where a pushing and shoving match started between a Muscogee Nation Light Horse police officer and a jailer over jurisdiction. This body camera footage shows a jailer initially refusing to let in a suspect Lighthorse police arrested. It only escalated when the officer went into their control room.

The jurisdictional confusion prompted Gov. Stitt to organize a task force of tribal, state, and law enforcement leaders. His hope from it is to create uniform cross-deputization and jail agreements and address issues brought up by the McGirt decision.

All this back and forth makes Pollard-Chastain's head spin.

"There's no reason for the fighting because what kind of example does it show other people? Especially when it makes headlines," she said.

But it keeps going.

The Muscogee Creek Nation says they won't participate in Gov. Stitt's task force because they believe "it's aimed at weakening tribal nations and harming public safety."

Both tribal nations agree law enforcement services won't be jeopardized, and they'll continue to use other cross-deputization agreements they have in place.

Meanwhile, Pollard-Chastain will still be antiquing.

"We are so divided," Pollard-Chastain. "It should not be that way. We're in the year 2024. If we can't come together now, we'll never come together."

2 News has contacted Gov. Stitt's office about the Muscogee Creek Nation refusing to be a part of his One Oklahoma Task Force. He said he's disappointed but will continue to work with members of the five civilized tribes and trust that others will opt in to collaborate toward solutions.

