Supreme Court to decide whether it will reconsider McGirt ruling

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to keep or overturn its McGirt ruling by early January.

The Court will discuss and consider questions about the State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta case. Castro-Huerta was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the conviction was thrown out based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' interpretation of the McGirt ruling.

The State of Oklahoma filed a petition in September asking for further discussions about the 2020 ruling. They are asking the Court to reconsider the McGirt decision or narrow it so that it does not apply to convicted criminals like Castro-Huerta, who is a non-Native American but harmed a Native American victim.

Oklahoma courts have ruled that McGirt does not apply to past cases or convictions.

As it stands, the landmark case determined most of eastern Oklahoma is still considered tribal land. It changed the jurisdiction of criminal cases on that land or if it involved Native American individuals. This meant taking the prosecution of crimes on that land from local authorities and handing it to federal authorities.

Multiple petitions have been filed by the state of Oklahoma and current Attorney General John O'Connor to overturn McGirt. These petitions were written based on a report saying fewer than 20 percent of nearly 1,500 cases referred by the DA's office had indictments.

Tribes have spoken out against overturning the decision, including the Cherokee Nation. They said the state's petitions have been filled with errors, mostly in support of the state, and the petitions don't rely on correct information but rather unsupported anecdotes.

The tribe says the report also only looked at cases filed before McGirt applied to the Cherokee reservation so its conclusions could be misleading to the Court.

The Cherokee Nation also argues that McGirt has enhanced their justice system with additional funding and jobs, as well as providing resources and support to victims.

The nine justices will conference on Jan. 7 to discuss taking on new cases, including whether to uphold or overturn its McGirt ruling.

