Oklahoma court rules McGirt decision doesn't apply to previous convictions

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma doesn't apply to past convictions.

The 2020 McGirt ruling determined that much of eastern Oklahoma is still considered tribal land, changing the jurisdiction of criminal cases on that land or involving Native American individuals.

Thursday's ruling reverses the recent trend of previous convictions being overturned due to the jurisdiction changes.

"We hold today that McGirt v. Oklahoma announced a new rule of criminal procedure which we decline to apply retroactively in a state post conviction proceeding to void a FINAL conviction," the opinion of the court says.

