Bixby heading to Division I football after OSSAA approval

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Spartans are set to be on the move to a new football division full of fierce rivals.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors approved the move to Class 6A Division I on Wednesday along with the rest of the classifications in this season's Average Daily Membership list.

Bixby will join local powerhouses Broken Arrow and Jenks in 6AI District 1 for the 2022-23 season after winning six of the last seven state championships in Division II

Edmond Sante Fe, last season's Division I state championship runner-up, will move to 6AI District 2.

