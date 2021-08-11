Bixby heading to Division I football after OSSAA approval

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Spartans are set to be on the move to a new football division full of fierce rivals.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors approved the move to Class 6A Division I on Wednesday along with the rest of the classifications in this season's Average Daily Membership list.
Bixby will join local powerhouses Broken Arrow and Jenks in 6AI District 1 for the 2022-23 season after winning six of the last seven state championships in Division II
Edmond Sante Fe, last season's Division I state championship runner-up, will move to 6AI District 2.
