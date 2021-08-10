Monoclonal antibody treatment could reduce COVID effects

TULSA, Okla. —

Dr. Mark Blubaugh is the Medical Officer at Tulsa ER and Hospital.

His hospital sees several COVID patients daily, many of them coming in to get an FDA approved treatment.

“The COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments," Blubaugh said.

Blubaugh said the infusion works to develop antibodies faster than the natural body can.

Blubaugh said, “If you were to contract COVID, your body will produce antibodies. That may take one or two weeks."

The monoclonal antibody infusion produces a quicker turnaround, according to Dr. Blubaugh.

“It starts the treatment for COVID earlier than what your body could produce those antibodies,” Blubaugh said.

Dr. Blubaugh said it leads to faster recovery times and lessens the symptoms of COVID.

“I prevents you from getting worse with COVID and having to be hospitalized, or wind up on a ventilator,” Blubaugh said.

Dr Blubaugh said the treatment is the same thing a former world leader was given when they came down with COVID.

It’s the same antibody infusion that President Trump got when he went to the hospital when he got COVID,” Blubaugh said.

Dr. Blubaugh said those who have been exposed to COVID and are autoimmune compromised should have the treatment.

Although there is no current data regarding efficacy, Dr. Blubaugh said most patients report feeling better within 24 to 48 hours after treatment.

As the battle of to vaccine or not vaccine continues, Dr. Blubaugh wants everyone on to know an important fact about the treatment.

“This does not give you immunity," Blubaugh said. "It’s not the same as having a vaccine.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --