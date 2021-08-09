Watch
Rock singer Sebastian Bach tests positive for COVID-19 after Tulsa visit

Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Sebastian Bach arrives for the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, Tuesday, April 20, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sebastian Bach
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:48:54-04

TULSA, Okla. — Rock singer Sebastian Bach announced Friday night he'd tested positive for COVID-19 after a handful of appearances including Tulsa in the last couple of weeks.

Bach, 53, posted about his diagnosis in a video on Twitter where he listed the places he's been where he could've gotten the virus.

The former Skid Row frontman appeared at the final show at Tulsa's IDL Ballroom on July 24.

Bach says he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March.

"All symptoms are gone now not canceling any shows," he says.

