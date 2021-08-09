Rock singer Sebastian Bach tests positive for COVID-19 after Tulsa visit

TULSA, Okla. — Rock singer Sebastian Bach announced Friday night he'd tested positive for COVID-19 after a handful of appearances including Tulsa in the last couple of weeks.

Bach, 53, posted about his diagnosis in a video on Twitter where he listed the places he's been where he could've gotten the virus.

After doing 2 shows & going to my wife's High School reunion, I came home & tested positive for covid. Here are the locations I could have got it in any one of these places. Thank God for the vaccine I can't wait to get another one 💉 all symptoms are gone now not canceling shows pic.twitter.com/RHTK9iglC3 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) August 7, 2021

The former Skid Row frontman appeared at the final show at Tulsa's IDL Ballroom on July 24.

Bach says he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March.

"All symptoms are gone now not canceling any shows," he says.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --