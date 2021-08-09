OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Haskell

HASKELL, Okla — According to the Haskell Police Department, 27-year-old Alyssa Rene Edlund was the victim of a fatal shooting on the Northeast side of town.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the homicide from Saturday evening.
Edlund was a resident of Jenks.
This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter