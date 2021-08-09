Watch
OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Haskell

Haskell Police Department
Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 20:39:49-04

HASKELL, Okla — According to the Haskell Police Department, 27-year-old Alyssa Rene Edlund was the victim of a fatal shooting on the Northeast side of town.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the homicide from Saturday evening.

Edlund was a resident of Jenks.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

