Local Olympic swimmer returns home from Tokyo

TULSA, Okla. — A local Olympian received a big welcome home after competing in his first Olympics.

Owasso native and Bishop Kelley graduate, Patrick Callan, landed in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon, fresh from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He swam in the prelims of the 4x200 meter freestyle relay. The team came just short of podium in the final, coming in 4th place.

2 News Oklahoma caught up with Callan and his family just as he got off the plane. He said swimming at the Olympics is a dream come true.

“The coolest moment for me was definitely walking out onto the pool deck before my race just knowing, 'Oh my God, I’m about to race in the Olympics," Callan said. "It all kind of hit at once right there, which was nerve-wracking. But that was, you know, you see all this work kind of come into fruition at one time."

Friends gathered at Callan's home in Owasso to welcome him back.

He said he plans to take a little break and spend time with family before going back to school at the University of Michigan.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --