WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Oklahoma's 2021 Tax-Free Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The annual sales tax holiday in Oklahoma starts Friday for local shoppers to stock their wardrobes or get their kids ready to go back to school.

A sales tax holiday, or Tax-Free Weekend, is a period of time when retail sales taxes are not collectible or payable on specific types of purchases.

Here is the Oklahoma Tax Commission's definition of items that will be considered "exempt" from retails sales tax on Tax-Free Weekend:

Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.



Any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable. Oklahoma Tax Commission

Retailers in the state are required to participate in the sales tax holiday if their selling items that fall under that description.

There are a few limitations -- individual items priced more than $100 may not be exempt, returned items used as credit toward new items after the holiday won't be exempt.

Oklahoma's 2021 sales tax holiday is Aug, 6, 7 and 8.

Here is a list of items that are eligible to be tax-free on Tax-Free Weekend:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel-toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

Have more questions about Tax-Free Weekend? Find more information here.



