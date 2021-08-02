Back to school in Oklahoma: What is my district's COVID-19 plan this year?

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country school districts are gearing up to return to class amid surging COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma for the second straight year.

Some districts have yet to release the specifics of their plans to return to class as the pandemic changes each day.

2 News Oklahoma is putting together a list of plans released by Tulsa-area school districts ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

This story will be updated as more school districts announce their arrangements.

Bartlesville Public Schools

Bartlesville Public Schools will once again offer students three options for learning: Traditional, in-person learning, Blended, or Virtual Learning depending on grade level.

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all students in-person and in grab-and-go form for virtual learning.

Mask and social distancing will be recommended on buses and rules inside school buildings will be determined by current COVID-19 status using the district's alert level chart.

See the full plan here.

Bixby Public Schools

Bixby Public Schools will only require masks if Oklahoma enters a state of emergency declared by the governor.

As of Aug. 2, the district expects to enter the school year under normal operations while its leadership adjusts its plans as needed.

See the full plan here.

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Broken Arrow Public Schools has a tentative 2021-22 reentry plan, but has posted on the district's website that it has not been finalized.

See the latest version of the plan here.

Claremore Public Schools

Claremore Public Schools has not shared its updated reentry plan, though the district says changes are still being finalized.

See more details from the district here.

Jenks Public Schools

Jenks Public Schools has not posted a new reentry plan online but has reopened virtual learning for students for the 2021-22 school year.

MORE >>> Jenks Public Schools reopens enrollment for virtual school

Muskogee Public Schools

Muskogee Public Schools allowed families to give feedback on the previous school year's COVID-19 plan, but the district has not released a revised plan.

Find more information here.

Okmulgee Public Schools

Okmulgee Public Schools is one of many districts that laid out disinfecting and sanitizing plans to happen regularly at school facilities.

The district's reentry plan does not include a mask requirement but acknowledges recent Centers for Disease Control guidance on combating the spread of the virus.

See the full plan here.

Owasso Public Schools

Owasso Public Schools is offering virtual learning again, but is also rolling back some procedures to pre-pandemic status including bringing back field trips.

Mask-wearing is optional and wouldn't become mandatory until after Tulsa County is in a state of emergency as declared by the governor.

See the full plan here.

Sand Springs Public Schools

Sand Springs Public Schools has a plan that impacts staff who may have been exposed to the virus differently based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

Masks are recommended in school buildings with a handful of exceptions and are required for students and employees on buses.

See the full plan here.

Sapulpa Public Schools

Sapulpa Public Schools will offer in-person, distance, and hybrid learning options.

Masks are welcome but not required.

See the full plan here.

Sperry Public Schools

Sperry Public Schools expects to continue to have three modes of instructional settings: Traditional (in-person), Blended, and Distance Learning.

Masks will be required by students and staff on buses and will be "highly recommended" for all unvaccinated individuals inside school buildings.

See the full plan here.

Tahlequah Public Schools

Tahlequah Public Schools will offer a limited virtual option for 9th-12th grade students.

Other students will be in person with some distance learning available.

See the full plan here.

Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools does not have a mask requirement in place but recommends students and staff wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors when around other people.

A new reentry plan for the 2021-22 school year has not been posted.

Find more information here.

Union Public Schools

Union Public Schools says in a survey, 70 percent of its staff said they intended to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The district plans to offer virtual learning for students K-12.

See the full plan here.

Wagoner Public Schools

Wagoner Public Schools won't require masks unless mandated by the state.

Contact tracing and quarantining will be determined by the Wagoner County Health Department, the district's plan says.

See the full plan here.

