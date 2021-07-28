Jenks Public Schools reopens enrollment for virtual school

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools is reopening enrollment for their virtual school in light of recent COVID numbers in Tulsa County.

JPS sent an email to parents saying they are opening enrollment options for Trojan Connect, a full-time virtual school, for their K-6 students in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The email also stated they've done "significant work" to make Trojan Connect a "stronger program for students" going into its second year.

Some of the updates include:

Streamlining communication efforts: the Trojan Connect program will now operate out of Jenks East Elementary (K-4) and Jenks East Intermediate (5-6). If and when students return to the face-to-face environment, they will return to their home-site identified by JPS District boundaries.

the Trojan Connect program will now operate out of Jenks East Elementary (K-4) and Jenks East Intermediate (5-6). If and when students return to the face-to-face environment, they will return to their home-site identified by JPS District boundaries. Connection time: Each week, a set time will be designated by a Trojan Connect teacher for students to come to campus for peer group interactions, library time, small-group instruction, assessments, and interventions.

Each week, a set time will be designated by a Trojan Connect teacher for students to come to campus for peer group interactions, library time, small-group instruction, assessments, and interventions. Updated programming: Trojan Connect is set to look more closely at Jenks Public Schools’ pacing and alignment. Multiple courseware platforms and programs will be used to support student learning.

Trojan Connect is set to look more closely at Jenks Public Schools’ pacing and alignment. Multiple courseware platforms and programs will be used to support student learning. Additional options: Music, Art, Physical Education, and STEM are now available for students in Trojan Connect.

Music, Art, Physical Education, and STEM are now available for students in Trojan Connect. One-on-one help: There are now procedures for identifying students at risk of not being successful are now a part of the structure for all Jenks students in the program.

The deadline for parents to submit an application for Trojan Connect is Friday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Interested families of K-6 students may apply HERE.

The process for Jenks students in grades 7-12 is much different. If you have a student in grades 7-12 interested in Trojan Connect, JPS is urging parents to contact their student’s school site to learn more about options and availability.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --