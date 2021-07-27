Map shows Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccination rates by zip code

TULSA, Okla. — The Community Service Council launched a new, interactive map on Tuesday to track COVID-19 data in Oklahoma as cases begin to surge.

The organization is tracking COVID-19 cases in the state and pinpointing the zip codes that are seeing the most cases and which areas have the most vaccinated individuals using data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

READ MORE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Delta Variant

In Tulsa County, zip codes 74114, 74104, and 74119 -- all in midtown or downtown areas -- all have the highest vaccination rates at 50-60%.

See the full, most updated map here.

READ MORE: TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Cases in Tulsa County, Oklahoma rising

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --