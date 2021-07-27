Watch
Map shows Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccination rates by zip code

Community Service Council
Vaccinated Oklahoman Percentage by zip code as of July 21, 2021.
Oklahoma Vaccinated Population Map
TULSA, Okla. — The Community Service Council launched a new, interactive map on Tuesday to track COVID-19 data in Oklahoma as cases begin to surge.

The organization is tracking COVID-19 cases in the state and pinpointing the zip codes that are seeing the most cases and which areas have the most vaccinated individuals using data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In Tulsa County, zip codes 74114, 74104, and 74119 -- all in midtown or downtown areas -- all have the highest vaccination rates at 50-60%.

See the full, most updated map here.

