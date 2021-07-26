OU, Texas denies to renew contract with the Big 12, expected to join SEC

Jaw-dropping news.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced Monday morning that they have notified the Big 12 officials that they will not be renewing their media rights contracts with the athletic conference.

In a joint statement, the universities say their contract with the Big 12 is set to last until 2025 and that giving advanced notice was important in their decision-making.

Read the full joint statement below:

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.

