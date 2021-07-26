Saint Francis & Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce new agreement for services

TULSA, Okla. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and Saint Francis Health System reached a new contract agreement.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the hospital was leaving the insurance group and many patients had to look for new doctors.

This three-year agreement means BCBSOK members using the Blue PreferredSM, Blue Advantage PPOSM, BlueLincs HMO, Blue Choice PPOSM, Blue TraditionalSM and NativeBlueSM networks will continue to have in-network access to services at all Saint Francis hospitals and facilities, including Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, and Warren Clinic doctors and health care professionals.

“We are pleased to reach a new agreement that allows our members to continue receiving in-network care at Saint Francis,” said Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., president of BCBSOK. “We take our role as stewards of our members’ health care premium dollars very seriously. This agreement proves our commitment to members by providing them with access to quality, cost-effective health care, while safeguarding them from future unexpected costs. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Saint Francis.”

“The future of healthcare is changing as are the relationships between hospitals and health plans. We need to work together to enhance how care is delivered and how patients are served. For the past several months of negotiations, both parties have been working toward this agreement that provides value for both BCBS’ members and Saint Francis Health System’s patients. Saint Francis is committed to leading the region into the future where care is comprehensive and costs are affordable,” said Cliff Robertson, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System. “We are Oklahoma’s healthcare leader; our pledge is to lead not only in delivering high-quality care, but to also lead in value, innovation and collaboration.”

If BCBSOK members have questions about in-network providers or benefit coverage, they are encouraged to call the number on the back of their ID card or visit bcbsok.com/saintfrancis.

