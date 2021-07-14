Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Cases in Tulsa County, Oklahoma rising

items.[0].image.alt
ScrippsGraphic
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 15:46:36-04

TULSA, Okla. — The coronavirus pandemic continues.

State and local health departments continue to track cases, hospitalization and spread of COVID-19. The latest numbers show an increase in Oklahoma and Tulsa County, while health leaders haven't made any changes to recommendations or guidelines they are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

SEE: Tulsa County Health Department COVID-19 map shows mainly green, yellow areas.

The rise comes as health leaders warn about the spread of the Delta Variant through un-vaccinated people and younger patients.

The Delta Variant is in Oklahoma and officials are urging people to get vaccinated to stay healthy.

For the latest news on Coronavirus ---> Click here

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7