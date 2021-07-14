TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Cases in Tulsa County, Oklahoma rising

TULSA, Okla. — The coronavirus pandemic continues.

State and local health departments continue to track cases, hospitalization and spread of COVID-19. The latest numbers show an increase in Oklahoma and Tulsa County, while health leaders haven't made any changes to recommendations or guidelines they are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

SEE: Tulsa County Health Department COVID-19 map shows mainly green, yellow areas.

The rise comes as health leaders warn about the spread of the Delta Variant through un-vaccinated people and younger patients.

The Delta Variant is in Oklahoma and officials are urging people to get vaccinated to stay healthy.

