TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Cases in Tulsa County, Oklahoma rising

TULSA, Okla. — The coronavirus pandemic continues.
State and local health departments continue to track cases, hospitalization and spread of COVID-19. The latest numbers show an increase in Oklahoma and Tulsa County, while health leaders haven't made any changes to recommendations or guidelines they are keeping a close eye on the numbers.
SEE: Tulsa County Health Department COVID-19 map shows mainly green, yellow areas.
The rise comes as health leaders warn about the spread of the Delta Variant through un-vaccinated people and younger patients.
The Delta Variant is in Oklahoma and officials are urging people to get vaccinated to stay healthy.
