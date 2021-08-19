City of Tulsa holding COVID-19 update after failed city council mask decision

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is hosting a news conference on Thursday to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the area.
It'll be the second live update from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart this month amid the ongoing Delta variant surge.
In their last update, Bynum said he had no plans to put a new mask ordinance in place and urged Tulsans to get vaccinated.
Since then, Tulsa City Council held a special meeting where a handful of councilors tried to push for a new mask ordinance. That discussion was tabled until the council's next meeting.
Thursday's news conference falls the same day Tulsa Public Schools students returned to classrooms without any mask requirements in place.
Despite other Oklahoma school districts bypassing the state's law against mask mandates, TPS has yet to take action on a mask rule.
