Garth Brooks cancels next five stadium tour stops due to COVID-19 surge

TULSA, Okla. — Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Wednesday he's canceling his next five tour stops due to the latest surge of COVID-19 around the country.

About 350,000 ticketholders will get refunded for the cancellations automatically from Ticketmaster.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us," Brooks said.

"Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.

A spokesperson for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour said their team will continue to monitor the virus's impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are impacted

by the latest COVID-19 surge.

"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," Brooks said.

"With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."

