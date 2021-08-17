Small Oklahoma school districts begin closures, shifts to distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Public Schools announced Tuesday that the school buildings will be closed through Friday for cleaning in response to ongoing COVID-19 cases.

The Rogers County school district has a deep cleaning protocol in its "Return to School" plan in response to positive cases of the virus in employees and students.

>> See the Chelsea Public School COVID-19 plan here

Tuesday's announcement came in response to "a significant number of students and staff" testing positive.

Chelsea is the latest small Oklahoma school district to respond to a spike in cases since returning to class.

Cherokee County district Hulbert Public Schools announced Monday that the number of students quarantining "due to close contact exposure" caused the absence rate to exceed 25 percent of the student body, forcing Hulbert Middle School and High School students to shift to Distance Learning through Thursday.

Larger districts have varying COVID-19 plans, and some keep regularly updated statistics on COVID-19 cases and quarantine situations on their websites.

>> Back to school in Oklahoma: What is my district's COVID-19 plan this year?

Tulsa Public Schools has a dashboard with updated numbers on cases and potential exposures on its website here.

