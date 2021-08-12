The Boat the Internet Built: 'SV Seeker' enters the Tulsa Port of Catoosa Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — “The Boat the Internet Built,” that’s what everyone is calling the 74-foot boat that entered the Tulsa Port of Catoosa Thursday morning. The boat was built by a Tulsa man in his backyard over the past ten years. The big boat, named the “SV Seeker” has an even bigger following on social media.

Doug Jackson, the boulder of the boat, documented his project on YouTube for the past 10 years. Since then, he’s gained nearly 200,000 subscribers to his channel with more than 800 videos.

The boat is fully complete but not put together just yet. Jackson and a team of volunteers will spend the next month putting it together.

Jackson says the SV Seeker will give free rides to students, researchers and scientists who are interested in exploring the oceans and waterways around the world.

It’s first debut on the water will feature free rides to the public at Three Forks Harbor near Muskogee on September 11 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For Doug Jackson's YouTube page CLICK HERE.

