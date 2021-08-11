TPS superintendent discusses masks, in-person learning, impending lawsuits

TULSA, Okla. — School district leaders across Green Country are preparing to welcome children back in the classroom this year.

A big point of contention is whether masks should be mandated in schools after a recent spike in cases across the state of Oklahoma.

Tulsa Public Schools is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the possibilities of pursuing litigation over mask mandates.

Currently, Senate Bill 658 prohibits Oklahoma schools from requiring the use of masks on their property.

Dr. Deborah Gist, current TPS superintendent, says this meeting is important to discuss safety procedures which are now more important than ever, especially as families gear up for back to school.

"You know, our board is meeting this afternoon to talk about multiple kinds of litigation because it's not just about what's happening with the state," said Gist. "But it's also about, some of what they've heard from community members who want to understand better."

Many school districts across Green Country are putting plans out for the upcoming school year in how they will tackle COVID-19 and the Delta variant. However, not all are coming to an agreement.

Union Public Schools had to end a meeting on Monday after district leaders could not come to an agreement about the district’s quarantine policy for students who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Gist states there must be a balance of minimizing loss of learning and enacting quarantine policies if children are exposed to COVID-19.

"We want our students to be in school. We know how important it is for them to be in our school buildings, in-person learning with their teachers and their classmates," Gist said. "So, if you have a student or an adult, who's had direct exposure to the virus, we need to follow safety practices."

As of right now, Gist says TPS is not looking to move back to distanced learning despite a rise in cases across Tulsa County. She says TPS has learned a lot in the 18 months since the pandemic started and how the school district is keeping in close contact with health officials.

Gist is encouraging parents to get their children who are 12 and up vaccinated before the school year starts.

"Everyone in Tulsa, 12 years and older, we need those vaccines because that's not only how we limit spread, keep our students and all of us in our school, buildings learning together,"

Tulsa Public School's first day of classes is on Aug. 19th.

