Gov. Stitt: "No plans to declare state of emergency"

Governor Kevin Stitt appeared in Tulsa Friday to announce his appointment to attorney general, but questions after the announcement settled on COVID-19.

Cases are rising in Oklahoma with 1,120 news cases the week of the 19th. Many health officials blame the Delta Variant and unvaccinated people as the main contributor to this increase.

When asked, Stitt said he has no plans to issue a state of emergency.

"Not planning on declaring an emergency. Again, this is about personal responsibility and freedoms and so nothing in the legislature last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on or prevents anyone from having their child over 12 get vaccinated. The difference is we're not gonna mandate that someone else has to send their four year old to school with a mask on or someone else has to get their four year old vaccinated. I believe that's where Oklahomans line up on this. This is something, you should make these decisions in consultation with your medical professionals and I've been consistent on that for the entire time," he said.

A state law passed since the end of the last school year prevents school districts from issuing mask mandates for students.

"I'm so proud of Oklahomans, how we've handled this and we'll continue to monitor this closely. And we'll provide that transparent data with all of Oklahomans to make the best decisions for them and their families," Stitt said.

