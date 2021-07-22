City leaders weigh-in on the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum is weighing-in on the rise in hospitalizations for COVID-19. Area hospitals are seeing a 10% increase in patients since June. Health experts are blaming the new and more contagious delta variant for the rise in cases.

In January, 27% of all people hospitalized in Tulsa were patients with the virus. In June, it was down to just 1%. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations went up to 10.2% of patients with COVID-19. Hospital administrators tell 2 News Oklahoma nearly all of them are not vaccinated.

Mayor G.T. Bynum put out a statement Wednesday urging people to get the vaccine:

“Don’t take my word for it - though I’ve been fully vaccinated and enjoy the freedom that comes with knowing I have increased immunity because of it. If you have a doctor you trust with your health, who knows your health background, then there’s nobody better positioned to advise you then them.”

If you would like to get vaccinated, most pharmacies now carry it. You can also visit 918vaccinate.com to see where you can get a shot.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --