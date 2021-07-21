7-year-old boy and Pryor man hospitalized after double shooting

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Police said an adult male and a 7-year-old boy were hospitalized after a shooting near Crystal Clean Car Wash in Pryor, Oklahoma. The condition of the two is unknown.

Police said officers were called to the car wash near N Mill Street and NE First Street around 1 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, for a shooting in progress. Police said officers found a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and two adult men fighting. One of the two men was also shot, according to police.

Police said the boy and one of the adult men are being treated at a hospital in Tulsa. Police said both men and an adult woman are in custody.

Police believe both men knew each other.

