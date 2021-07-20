DPS opens two mega-centers to help renewal backlog issues

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces the opening of two mega-centers in the state to combat the needs of Oklahomans who need driver's licenses, REAL IDs, and other identification.

The two mega-centers were developed in partnership with Governor Kevin Stitt's office, the Oklahoma legislature, and the Department of Public Safety to meet the driver license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

DPS Commissioner John Scully gave this statement about the opening of the two mega-centers:

"DPS employees have been working tirelessly to reduce the backlog of citizens needing driver licenses and identification cards. These mega-centers will be open extended hours, rather than traditional business hours, and will provide convenient and efficient services for Oklahomans needing to obtain a REAL ID, driver license or identification card."

The Oklahoma City mega-center is set to begin operating from July 26 until December 10 of this year.

The Tulsa mega-center is set to begin operating on August 16 until January 7 of next year. The mega-center is located at the Kensington Business Center at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190.

Both locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Both locations are operating on a walk-in basis only.

The two mega-centers will be offering renewal and replacement services only. This includes renewals and replacements of:



Class D and commercial driver licenses

REAL ID and non-REAL ID compliant identification cards

Customers can also receive a first-time REAL ID provided they already have a current Oklahoma license or valid Oklahoma ID.

Original issues, permits, out-of-state transfers, drive tests, or other reinstatements will not be offered at either megacenter location.

For complete information on the two mega-centers and the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID, please visit the DPS website.

