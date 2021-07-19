Air conditioner not working properly leaves Broken Arrow family feeling the heat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is feeling the heat, as their AC unit sometimes works, sometimes doesn't.

The family has a home warranty which they thought would fix the problem.

When it didn't, they called the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers for help.

For the last couple of summers, the AC at Sonya Loyd's place has been on the fritz.

She says, "Anytime the temperature outside reaches 80 degrees, it will start having a hard time working against that to keep the temperature in the house comfortable."

And 80 degrees is what it feels like inside, much of the time, Sonya tells us.

Sonya had hoped her home warranty company, American Home Shield, would replace the 25-year-old AC unit.

"It's been very disappointing, upsetting, and frustrating, the whole time," Sonja tells the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers.

But all the warranty company will do, Sonya says, what she calls "band-aid" fixes that don't last.

"Every day I deal with this, having to go outside to sometimes pull the breaker and that will reset it and it'll start recovery from there, but it's a daily problem."

Sonya has had the warranty for 5 years, paying $50 every month.

Plus, she pays a $125 service fee every time the company sends out a technician for a new service request.

And that's been several times the past two years, Sonya says, to try to get the AC working right.

"The money I've paid them could have been sitting in an account gaining interest and could have paid more than half of the new unit."

Sonya says she's been told American Home Shield won't replace the unit if technicians can get it to operate.

But she doesn't think 80 degrees in her home is acceptable.

"It seems like a matter of terminology. Technically they consider it working because it's moving air."

Even more frustrating, most recently, Sonya says she hasn't received any response in 12 days, from the agent she's been dealing with.

That is until the 2News Oklahoma Problem Solvers got involved.

That's when the company offered to pay $250 for Sonya to hire the company of her choice to diagnose any issues with her air conditioner, and then inform American Home Shield of the findings.

Here's what Sonya's chosen heating and air company, which is not connected to American Home Shield, found out.

While diagnosing the issues, the technician replaced the capacitor, removed and cleaned the blower assembly, and rinsed off the condenser coil, at a cost of $385.

His report states, he found the "unit was overcharged and could have possibly harmed the compressor, high-pressure safety switch was bypassed, which could have caused the unit to fail catastrophically..."

After his service, that technician reports the "unit is running at optimal performance for the age of the equipment."

Now, American Home Shield has offered to pay that entire $385 dollar bill, plus refund one of her service fees.

American Home Shield tells us, "We value our relationship with Ms. Loyd and look forward to serving her needs in the future."

During the last five years, Sonya says American Home Shield did repair their water heater, and it replaced a refrigerator.

But in each of those cases, Sonya says there were several delays.

And for comparison purposes, Sonya's AC is 25 years old.

The average life of more recently installed units is 15 years.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

