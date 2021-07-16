Gov. Stitt appoints task force to handle driver's license renewal backlog

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the formation of a Real ID solution task force to handle delivery of driver's licenses. The Department of Public Security is dealing with a year-long backlog of online and in-person license renewals .

“It was just kind of the perfect storm for DPS with the pandemic hitting and budget cuts," OKDPS Director of Media Relations Sarah Stewart said.

Stewart said the task force, along with planned media centers in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, will help expedite the process for many Oklahomans and finally reach those waiting months for new licenses.

In a press release from Gov. Stitt's office, Thursday, he said the goal of the task force is to "identify challenges within the current process" and "establish a long-term plan to provide an efficient and digital experience for Oklahomans."

"That’s everybody’s goal, you know, to get streamlined services for Oklahomans," Steward said. "Get as much as you can online for them so they don’t have to come into offices anymore and we’re completely on board with that.”

Jennifer Eason of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma is one of those in Green Country counting the days that go by without a new license. Eason moved to Broken Arrow in February, and is in need of an Oklahoma license.

"Every time I leave the house I am in jeopardy of getting a ticket," she said.

Eason said she checks the online registration every night, but the system does not allow her to make an appointment. The single mother of two said she cannot go much longer without a valid ID.

“I don’t want to drive around feeling like a rebel without a cause but they’ve left me no options," Eason said.

Stewart said the mega center, located at Kensington Business Complex near 71st St. and Lewis Ave., will renew about 80 licenses per hour. The center will open for renewals beginning August 16 and operate through January 7, 2022.

