Candy store leaves bad taste in customer's mouths

TULSA, Okla. — Lolli and Pops is known for it's sweet candy. But a recent issue the company calls a glitch, has left a bad taste in people's mouths.

On last Friday, many people noticed a charge to the credit or debit card from the company.

The transactions were dated July 16th of 2021, however, must of the charges were done months or even a year ago.

Gregg Potter said he bought candy for his wife on their 19th wedding anniversary in July of 2020.

Then on this past Friday, Lolli and Pops posted the transaction.

"It would have put me in a bind had I not got paid that day," Potter said.

The parent company of Lolli and Pops filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

2 News Ollympic reached out to the company. In a statement, they say the bankruptcy had nothing to do with the error.

A financial expert tells 2 News Oklahoma, a customer can dispute a charge from Lolli and Pop if it has been longer than 30 days since the purchase.

