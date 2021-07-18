Police arrest man for child endangerment after car accident

TULSA, Okla — Saturday evening Tulsa Police responded to an injury accident in the area of East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive.

When officers arrived they discovered that a 6-month-old had been injured in the collision.

A northbound car collided with a truck and trailer that was turning left onto the eastbound ramp to the BA Expressway.

During the investigation it was discovered that Donald Ramsey was driving with a 6-month-old in a baby carrier on his chest.

Officials believe the infant was injured by the impact of the airbag.

Ramsey told offices he carried the infant on his chest because the child cries when placed into a car seat, the infant's seat was in the back seat of the car.

A blood sample was collected from Ramsey as officers continue to investigate the collision.

If anyone witnessed the collision and saw the condition of the traffic signal at the time of the collision they are asked to contact TPD.

At this time the infants injuries do seem to be life threatening, the other driver involved was not injured.

Ramsey was arrested on one count of child endangerment.

