The Gathering Place and ONE Gas launch concert series

TULSA, Okla — The Gathering Place is kicking off it's ONE Gas concert series Saturday evening.

Tulsa experienced rain off an on throughout the day, but families still gathered at The Gathering Place for live music.

The Gathering Place partnered with ONE Gas to launch it's free concert series, they will host monthly concerts from July through November.

The return of the concert series comes after the pandemic canceled all concerts in 2020.

Saturday's concert is the first set of performances featuring local artists Omaley-B, Amber Owens and Co., and Damion Shade.

Amber Owens says, “it’s becoming more and more popular, we’ve gotten a lot more artists that have been doing amazing things around Tulsa starting with fire in Little Africa, they’ve been featured in a lot of different places, their album just dropped not too long ago, so it’s been a lot of artists that have been doing a lot of things in Tulsa.”

Organizers say they want to support the local talent because music plays an important role in Tulsa's history and culture.

Andrea Leitch, VP of marketing for The Gathering Place, tells 2 News, “our ONE Gas concert series is a really fun event to attend because it's for the whole family, you can bring your lawn chair, you can bring a picnic blanket, you can bring food, and just enjoy the distinct sounds of live Tulsa music."

The concert will run until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

