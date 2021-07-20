Perry's closing after 81 years

TULSA, Okla. — Perry's Food Store on Lewis Ave is closing next month.

Tricia White, current Perry's General Manager, told 2 News Oklahoma that the Lewis location of Perry's is closing and staff have one month left of work.

Perry's opened after Perry Isom and his wife bought a store after going up for auction. They opened the original location at Archer and Lewis, in Historic Whittier Square, in 1940. The store stayed at its original location for 46 years before moving to 10th and Lewis in 1986. At that point, Perry turned ownership over to his sons and daughter.

Perry's reputation in Tulsa has always been where customers can choose their cuts of meat from the counter or watch butchers cut their meat to order. Since then, Perry's has opened a second location in south Tulsa at 81st and Sheridan that provides customers the same features with a meat market, deli, a variety of seasonings, rubs and sauces.

The original Perry's has been in business for 81 years in Tulsa.

