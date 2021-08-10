Person shot, left on side of road being investigated by Jenks police

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police responded to a call that someone had been shot and dropped off on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot in Jenks then later dropped off in a rented gray Toyota Camry near 96th Street and Highway 75.

At this time, the southbound exit ramp into Jenks is shut down due to officers and detectives investigating the scene and searching for shell casings.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

