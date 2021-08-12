Watch
'Killers of the Flower Moon' role for Brendan Fraser attracts support for longtime actor

<p>Actor Brendan Fraser has accused a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that presents the annual Golden Globe Awards, of groping him at an event in 2003. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for DIRECTV</p>
Brendan Fraser accuses HFPA member of groping him in 2003
Posted at 12:24 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 13:32:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime actor Brendan Fraser is heading back to the big screen with loads of support behind him as he works in Tulsa on his next role.

Fraser, 52, has been in Oklahoma lately after revealing he's going to be a part of the Martin Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

In a virtual meet-and-greet partially posted to TikTok Monday, Fraser had tears in his eyes as he was receiving praise from fans online.

@littlelottiecosplay

“Shucks, ma’am!” 🥰🥰🥰 Adding to the Brendan love from earlier today. #brendanfraser #themummy #mummytok #rickoconnell

♬ A-O-K - Tai Verdes

A fan who has posts cosplay videos as "The Mummy" character Evelyn O'Connell, Lindley Key, reassured Fraser in the video, telling him, "The internet is so behind you! We're so supportive."

"There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next," she says.

Fraser is moving back into the public eye in bigger movie roles after several years without major appearances on screen.

In 2018, Fraser said a 2003 incident in which he says a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association groped him made Fraser "retreat" and "feel reclusive."

