Oklahoma parents file lawsuit against state, Gov. Stitt over school mask mandate ban

TULSA, Okla. — A group of parents along with the Oklahoma State Medical Association filed a lawsuit Thursday against Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state over the current mask mandate ban for schools.

Several Oklahoma parents, including multiple people with children in Tulsa Public Schools, are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, along with multiple doctors and OSMA as a whole.

The lawsuit says Senate Bill 658 which became law on July 1 goes against the state's constitution by violating equal protection, having more than one subject in the makeup of the bill, and several other claims.

A hearing for the claim is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The lawsuit from parents comes one day after Tulsa Public Schools voted to allow its attorneys to look into potential litigation over the mask mandate ban.

