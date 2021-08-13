Tulsa Little League chapter files lawsuit over World Series disqualification

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa National Little League filed a lawsuit Thursday after being forced out of the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tulsa chapter, along with Needville, Texas's chapter, claims that they were disqualified from the tournament due to both teams' coaches getting false-positive tests.

Tulsa coach Sam Treat told 2 News Oklahoma he was skeptical of his positive test and received another test at an urgent care facility that came back negative, but his team was still sent home.

The lawsuit also accuses Little League Baseball of going against COVID-19 protocols at its facilities, including not enforcing masking rules and serving buffet-style meals.

Both disqualified teams are looking to be reinstated, and filed a petition in hopes of expediting the process as the Little League World Series tournament begins next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

