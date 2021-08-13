Tulsa Little League chapter files lawsuit over World Series disqualification

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa National Little League filed a lawsuit Thursday after being forced out of the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Tulsa chapter, along with Needville, Texas's chapter, claims that they were disqualified from the tournament due to both teams' coaches getting false-positive tests.
Tulsa coach Sam Treat told 2 News Oklahoma he was skeptical of his positive test and received another test at an urgent care facility that came back negative, but his team was still sent home.
The lawsuit also accuses Little League Baseball of going against COVID-19 protocols at its facilities, including not enforcing masking rules and serving buffet-style meals.
Both disqualified teams are looking to be reinstated, and filed a petition in hopes of expediting the process as the Little League World Series tournament begins next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Trending Stories:
- The Boat the Internet Built: 'SV Seeker' enters the Tulsa Port of Catoosa Thursday
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Oklahoma parents file lawsuit against state, Gov. Stitt over school mask mandate ban
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role for Brendan Fraser attracts support for longtime actor
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter